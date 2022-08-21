Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

