Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $117.04 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

