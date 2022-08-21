Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Shares of SI stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

