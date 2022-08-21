Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.61 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,771 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after buying an additional 119,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,530 shares of company stock worth $4,324,054 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

