Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.80 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 530.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,563 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Vistra worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.
Insider Activity
In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,460. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vistra Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of VST stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
