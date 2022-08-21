Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.80 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 530.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,563 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Vistra worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,460. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.