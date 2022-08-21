Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $2,192,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 85,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

