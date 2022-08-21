Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.