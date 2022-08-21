Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,569 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $363.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.12 and its 200 day moving average is $314.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

