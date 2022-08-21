Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of KMDA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
