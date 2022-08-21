Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

