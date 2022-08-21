Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $752,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 51,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,481. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.