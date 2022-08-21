Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.4 %

Insider Activity at Sunrun

RUN traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,772,650. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.