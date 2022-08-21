Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 301,400 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,400 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $83,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,239. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

