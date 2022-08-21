Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 33,000 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

