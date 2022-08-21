Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 40,264 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,264 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $98,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. 658,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,512. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

