Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 73,400 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of Rattler Midstream worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 38.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 233,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,655. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

