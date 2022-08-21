Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $11,177,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $7,025,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 872,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $4,898,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 2.9 %

ENLC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.72.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

