KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its stake in Angi by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Angi by 354.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.