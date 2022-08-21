KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 18.4% This Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $202,721.71 and approximately $595.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
