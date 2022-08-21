KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 18.4% This Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $202,721.71 and approximately $595.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.