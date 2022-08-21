Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

