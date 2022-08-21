Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,314,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $136.95 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

