Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 59.08 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The company has a market capitalization of £107.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.80. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.84 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.29).
Kingspan Group Company Profile
