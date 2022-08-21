Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 59.08 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The company has a market capitalization of £107.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.80. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.84 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.29).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

