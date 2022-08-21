Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Koppers Trading Down 5.0 %

KOP traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 106,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $525.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koppers by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading

