K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $28.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

KPLUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

