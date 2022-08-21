KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $943.89 million and $1.94 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.59 or 0.00044531 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

