L & S Advisors Inc Buys 9,666 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $62,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,450,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FREY opened at $10.24 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

