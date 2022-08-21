L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $194.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

