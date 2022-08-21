L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

