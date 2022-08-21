L & S Advisors Inc Invests $2.49 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 595,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 583,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after acquiring an additional 533,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 4.5 %

ZIM opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.68%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

