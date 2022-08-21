L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after acquiring an additional 556,991 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO Logistics Trading Down 4.2 %

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.