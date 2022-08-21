LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,398 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 311.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,026 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,206,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

