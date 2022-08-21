LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 206,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,460. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

