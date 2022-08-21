LDR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 1,239,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

