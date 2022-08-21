LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. American Campus Communities accounts for approximately 1.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. 422,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

