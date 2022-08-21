LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 244,010 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 1.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Kennedy-Wilson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.5 %

KW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 317,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.