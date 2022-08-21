LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. 2,523,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,535. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.04.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

