LDR Capital Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

RHP stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 319,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.