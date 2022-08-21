Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $64.78 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

