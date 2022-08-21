Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

IBM stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

