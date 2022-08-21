Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 267.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $511.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.