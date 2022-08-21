Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.