Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 357 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,086.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,890.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,120.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

