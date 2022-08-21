Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 7,299 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $548.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

