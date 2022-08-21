Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 800 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IP opened at $43.59 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.