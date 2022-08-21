Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a market cap of $705,410.38 and approximately $262,545.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Leonicorn Swap Profile
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,128,714 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
