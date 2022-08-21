Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 70,075 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 5.2 %

About Bausch Health Companies

BHC opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.