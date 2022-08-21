Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up about 1.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Shaw Communications worth $70,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

NYSE SJR opened at $27.11 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

