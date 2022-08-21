Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 165,065 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $96,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TC Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.