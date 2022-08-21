Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $40.29 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $40,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

