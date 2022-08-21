Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Fortis Stock Down 0.0 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

