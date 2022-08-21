Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,744 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Hess worth $35,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 78.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $116.63 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

